Dragon’s Dogma 2 Romance: Can you check affinity?

Romance can be a difficult thing to achieve in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It involves a character’s Affinity and how much they like your character, but there’s no direct meter or bar to keep track of when attempting to romance another character. However, there are ways to monitor Affinity.

You can check on an NPC’s Affinity by specific interactions with your character. It makes it easy to pick up if you have reached the maximum Affinity with a character. If you’re trying to romance a particular one, you narrow down who you need to give gifts to while you work on your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough, especially when attempting to romance someone.

How to check Affinity in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A character with maximum affinity can be held by your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no direct meter indicating if you have maximum Affinity with a character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 or a way to see how you’ve gone with them. However, how you carry them is the best way to tell if you have maximum Affinity with a character.

If a character has reached maximum Affinity with you, you should be able to cradle them in your arms when you carry them. They won’t attempt to escape your grip or force you to drop them. Instead, they should sit there, looking relaxed and at peace as you carry them around. It’s been the best way to tell if I’ve reached maximum Affinity with a character when attempting to romance them.

A character who does not have maximum affinity does not want to be held by your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In contrast, when you attempt to carry a character who does not have maximum Affinity with you, they try to flail and thrash in your grip. You also take them over your shoulder, making it difficult to move them around.

You can also check how many characters you’ve reached maximum Affinity with during a playthrough. These details are in the History menu within the Adventure Logbook for NPCs. You can see how many characters have max Affinity with you, whether they are masculine, feminine, human, or not. Unfortunately, these characters’ names are unavailable, so you have to keep track of this yourself. If you’re trying to reach maximum Affinity with a character, check this page often to see if the stats change and indicate when you’ve gone over this threshold with a particular NPC.

When trying to increase Affinity with a particular character, check on them often in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough to see if they have simple quests for you. Outside of any side quests they might have for you, these quests typically require you to escort the individual to a particular part of the game. You can also check their profile in the NPC Logbook to check what they like when presenting them with gifts.

