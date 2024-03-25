Dragon’s Dogma 2 Reaper’s Scorn: How to accomplish a miracle for several people at once

With 55 trophies in Dragon’s Dogma 2, some of them are tougher to acquire than others. One such achievement is Reaper’s Scorn, which you can eventually claim by accomplishing a miracle for several people at once.

Recommended Videos

However, like with most quests and errands in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the game doesn’t specify what this miracle means. This leaves you to figure it out, which can take a lot of time. Fortunately, we know how to get the Reaper’s Scorn achievement, and it’s pretty time-consuming.

How to claim Reaper’s Scorn achievement in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To “accomplish a miracle for several people at once” in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must revive more than one NPC at the same time. That task is possible with one item: the Eternal Wakestone.

The item can be found in the sarcophagus defended by Sphinx. You can open it after completing all of its 10 riddles and then defeating it, after which it will drop the Key of Sagacity. But to get there, you must first complete all of her Riddles, and if you get one wrong, there’s no going back. Therefore, be careful you don’t make any mistakes.

Fail one time and the effort will go south. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use Eternal Wakestone to get Reaper’s Scorn achievement in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you have the Eternal Wakestone, you can simply go into any town, kill two random NPCs, and revive them by using the item in your inventory. But there’s a catch.

Eternal Wakestone is a single-use item only, and it’s basically the only tool that can save a town in case one of your Pawns activates the Dragonsplague. The sickness is a unique one, carried and transferred by Pawns. If left unattended, it will eventually wipe a settlement in which you are sleeping during a random day and night. Once it does, you can revive everyone by using the Eternal Wakestone, which will also give you the achievement.

Keep your eyes open for conversations about Dragonsplague. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily, there are signs to recognize and prevent Dragonsplague from ever happening. But it’s still easy to miss those and let it happen. Therefore, our advice would be to keep the Eternal Wakestone until the end of the story. If Dragonsplague hasn’t triggered by then, you should just kill two or more NPCs and use the item to get this achievement.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more