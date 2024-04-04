Dragon’s Dogma 2 mod makes it more obvious when your Pawns catch Dragonsplague

If you’re not a fan of Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Dragonsplague mechanic, you’ll want to install this new PC mod that makes it easier to tell when your Pawns have been infected.

Recommended Videos

While there are telltale signs of Dragonsplague, such as red eyes, they’re all too easy to overlook. This mod, which was created and uploaded to Nexus Mods by one rthomasv3 (as spotted by VG247), slaps a hard-to-miss counter on Pawns’ foreheads in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so you don’t have to meticulously check them for symptoms over and over again.

Want to know if a Pawn has Dragonsplague? Just check the number on their head. Image via Nexus Mods

According to the mod description, the counter only applies to infected Pawns in your party and informs you of their level of infection. So, the higher the number, the closer they are to completely succumbing to Dragonsplague and going on a killing spree. The maximum level is 10, with level seven being when an infected Pawn’s eyes begin to glow. This way, you can quickly tell if a Pawn has fallen ill and cure them of Dragonsplague as soon as possible.

Some players will argue this defeats the entire point of the mechanic but considering the mod’s been downloaded nearly 1,800 times at the time of writing, others have proved less fussy. The Dragonsplague caught so many people off guard and proved so unpopular, since even story-important NPCs could be killed in a Pawn’s off-screen rampage, that it overshadowed the controversy regarding Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s microtransactions.

At the end of the day, it is entirely optional. So, if you’re the sort of player who enjoys the risk the Dragonsplague brings to the experience, you’re free to ignore the mod. It’s far from the only one that tries to make Dragon’s Dogma 2 a breezier experience. We have a whole list of some of the best Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods out there, including one that reduces the price of items to only one gold. Since the game lacks mod support on consoles, though, only PC players can reap these benefits.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more