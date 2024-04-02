Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to use the Quik Fot ability

Quik Fot is a powerful Mystic Spearhand ability that lets you instantly teleport to any enemy in Dragon’s Dogma 2—or at least, it’s supposed to be.

Despite a straightforward description that says you just need to press the jump button right after landing a Foreboding Bolt on an enemy to teleport to them, the ability feels almost impossible to activate. If you’ve tried again and again to use this teleporting ability with no luck, don’t worry: The ability isn’t bugged (I thought it was for quite some time). It turns out, the description of the ability just fails to mention the most important part of successfully activating it. Once you know that key ingredient, you shouldn’t ever have trouble using Quik Fot again. Here is how to activate Quik Fot Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to use the Mystic Spearhand teleport ability

Sounds simple… right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key to activating Quik Fot and immediately teleporting to enemies as a Mystic Spearhand lies entirely in a subtle difference between the two ability descriptions. Redouted Bolt is the name of the RB magic bolt ability that Mystic Spearhands have in lieu of a dodge or a block. The name of the ability you can activate Quik Fot after landing is actually Foreboding Bolt—not Redouted Bolt.

The names are similar enough that you probably assumed they’re the same ability, especially because there is almost no indication that Foreboding Bolt even exists. Thankfully, you already have Foreboding Bolt unlocked if you’re playing as a Mystic Spearhand: It is simply the charged version of Redouted Bolt.

All you have to do to use Foreboding Bolt is hold down RB. After about two seconds, you will see your Arisen’s hand pulse with cackling blue energy. This pulse indicates your Redouted Bolt has now turned into a Foreboding Bolt. When released, you will be able to activate Quik Fot to teleport to whichever enemy that Foreboding Bolt strikes.

Wait for the blue pulse. Video by Dot Esports

This difference is super easy to miss. The description of Redouted Bolt doesn’t actually mention anything about a charged version, and the fact Foreboding Bolt is acquired automatically when you switch to Mystic Spearhand means you never see the ability in writing as you normally would when picking up new skills at a Vocation Guild.

When you’ve charged your Redouted Bolt into a Foreboding Bolt, the window to activate Quik Fot is still pretty small. You need time to time when you press the Jump input off of the bolt actually striking a target, not off of when you use the ability. After Foreboding Bolt hits a target, you have a 0.5-second window to use Quik Fot and teleport to the target. It takes some extra attentiveness, but you won’t have any problem consistently hitting the window after a bit of practice.

The important thing is you make sure you are fully charging your Redouted Bolt. If the ability isn’t fully charged, you cannot activate Quik Fot, and you’ll be left jumping in place and feeling ridiculous. You are able to charge a Foreboding Bolt while moving, attacking, and even using other abilities. It’s a good idea to constantly hold RB as a Mystic Spearhand so you always have a Bolt charged and ready to go when you need it.

