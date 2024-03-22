Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to repair broken bridges in DD2

Finding a broken bridge in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a hassle, forcing you to find an alternative path to a quest location that could have you traveling longer than needed.

You can destroy bridges in two ways: Destroy them to take out hoards of enemies trying to chase you, or an enemy destroys the bridge to stop you from getting to them, whether it be accidental or on purpose. Ensure you aren’t crossing a bridge when it falls, as it undoubtedly leads to instant death.

So, is there anything you can do to repair broken bridges? Sadly, no—let us explain why.

Can you repair destroyed bridges in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Bridge Down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Broken or destroyed bridges in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be repaired, but not by you.

When you encounter a destroyed bridge in the overworld, a cave, or a dungeon, regardless of whether you or an enemy has taken it down, the only way to repair it is to wait for in-game time to pass.

Sleeping in an Inn or waiting for time to pass until the bridge magically repairs the next time you approach it is the only way to fix a bridge. It can sometimes take two to three in-game days before the bridge is restored.

It’s not ideal if you are looking to get to an area for a time-sensitive quest or keep frequenting the exact location, but there is no way to repair a bridge other than waiting for whatever force in-game repairs it.

