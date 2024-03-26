Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to farm XP fast in DD2

Gaining levels is the best way to increase your character and Pawn’s strength to take on the toughest enemies Dragon’s Dogma 2 has to offer. If you want to grind out a few levels before taking on the main storyline, there are several methods to get XP faster.

Recommended Videos

Each level in Dragon’s Dogma 2 increases the stats most closely associated with your vocation. For instance, if you’re a Fighter your Strength and Defense will see the largest increases.

You definitely don’t need to worry about maxing out your level too fast; there’s an almost endless amount of levels. Considering the various monsters hidden around the map, gaining XP and levels fast is a way to get ahead of the competition.

How to farm XP fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Farming XP for levels in Dragon’s Dogma 2 works best in the earlier levels, where the XP you need to level up is still relatively low. As you ascend to the high levels, farming enemies for XP gets to be more trouble than it’s worth. Below are both general tips and specific farming spots geared towards the beginning of the game that you can try.

Farm monsters early

This spot outside of Vernworth is close to a campfire, Rock Lizard gathering, and merchants in the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rock Lizards, Cyclopes, and Chimeras are all great monsters to farm early in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Rock Lizards, also known as the spear-toting Saurians, are extremely common around Melve and Vernworth and my personal favorite enemy to farm.

Each Rock Lizard gives you around 624 XP. Given these Saurians usually travel in clusters of two to six, taking out a simple camp of Rock Lizards can grant more XP than slaying a Cyclops. I recommend the farming spot listed above, as it’s right by the Rock Lizard encampment while still being close enough to town to sell off the ware you’ll pick up from the Saurians.

Complete side quests

If you stop and talk to NPCs around town, your quest tab will quickly fill up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Side quests are extremely valuable in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Usually, these quests don’t take longer than 10 to 15 minutes each, but reward you with a mountain of XP, and occasionally rare loot.

Be warned though, many side quests are timed. While you won’t necessarily fail them by waiting too long, outcomes will change. If you’re keen to take on side quests, start as soon as you accept. Thankfully, both Vernworth and Melve are hotspots for side quests.

Use campfires

Don’t underestimate the power of a meal and a good night’s sleep. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Using campfires won’t give you XP on its own, but both resting and cooking food at campfires will briefly give stat increases to your entire party. This makes monster hunting and traveling far easier and will enable you to gain XP much faster. Monsters also tend to respawn after a rest, so you can always visit your favorite farming spots again.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more