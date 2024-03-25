Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Silence status effect in DD2

Enemies in Dragon’s Dogma 2 aren’t your regular old mobs who will just auto attack you and that’s it. Plenty of enemies can apply special status effects like Silence on you, and you have to quickly find a solution to resume combat.

There are different status effects in Dragon’s Dogma 2 like Tarred, Torched, and Frostbite, and you should look to remove them as soon as possible because your state might get worse. On top of that, they’ll probably cause you to have a tough time keeping up with the rest of the party and struggle in combat. So, here’s how to cure the Silence status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The Silence status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

Silence prevents you from performing any speech actions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Silence, as the name suggests, prevents you from casting any spells in Dragon’s Dogma 2. On top of that, you can’t perform any other actions related to speech. This can apply to you and your Pawns.

Enemies can apply Silence using different weapons, skills, and items.

How to cure the Silence status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The easiest way to remove Silence is to use Soothing Brew or Pancea. You can either make these items yourself or buy them from vendors in cities.

While Soothing Brew restores your health and stamina and removes Silence, Pancea can remove any debilitating effect. Both of these potions aren’t expensive to buy or make, and I recommend you have at least a couple of them on hand at all times. Combat can easily go south in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and you might get overrun by enemy mobs. So, it’s best to always be prepared. Besides that, potions don’t weigh much.

Another way to counter enemies who have Silence is to have Pawns who aren’t Mages or Sorcerers. Once Silenced, they’re completely useless, and if you don’t have the gold to buy potions, stick to Archers, Fighters, and Thieves. You’ll still be Silenced, but you can at least finish off the encounter.

