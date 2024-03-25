Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Frostbite status effect in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an expansive game with a ton of unique mechanics, including status effects like Frostbite.

Debilitations have negative effects, and you shouldn’t head into your next battle until you’ve dealt with them. They can affect the Arisen, Pawns, and enemies. Usually, these status effect negatively influence you by, for example, slowing you down, or decrease your damage output. Frostbite is quite nasty to deal with in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so here’s how to cure it.

Frostbite status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

Enemies who have Ice attacks apply Frostbite. What makes Frostbite so bad in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the fact that it slows you down more and more until you become numb and frozen. This is a serious status effect, and I highly recommend you take a couple moments to cure it because your condition will only get worse.

How to cure the Frostbite status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Taking Fire damage will remove the Frostbite effect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The simplest way to cure the Frostbite status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is using Panacea or Warming Salve.

Panacea is a Curative Item and it’s quite useful—it heals you for 100 health and stamina and removes all status effects. You can loot it or buy it from vendors. Similarly, Warming Salve heals you and restores your stamina, but only removes Ice. Again, you can loot it or purchase it from vendors.

If you have a Mage Pawn or you’re playing this Vocation yourself, you can use Halidom or High Halidom and this will remove not only Frostbite, but other status effects like Caught Fire, Unconscious, Sleep, Silence, Drenched, and Tarred.

Finally, you can also remove the Frostbite by taking Fire damage from any source. I suggest you stick to Panacea or Warming Salve, though. These items aren’t too expensive and get the job done fast.

