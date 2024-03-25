Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Frostbite status effect in DD2

You don't want to freeze to death, right?
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 08:04 am
Ice damage in Dragon's Dogma
Image via CAPCOM

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an expansive game with a ton of unique mechanics, including status effects like Frostbite

Recommended Videos

Debilitations have negative effects, and you shouldn’t head into your next battle until you’ve dealt with them. They can affect the Arisen, Pawns, and enemies. Usually, these status effect negatively influence you by, for example, slowing you down, or decrease your damage output. Frostbite is quite nasty to deal with in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so here’s how to cure it. 

Frostbite status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

Enemies who have Ice attacks apply Frostbite. What makes Frostbite so bad in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the fact that it slows you down more and more until you become numb and frozen. This is a serious status effect, and I highly recommend you take a couple moments to cure it because your condition will only get worse. 

How to cure the Frostbite status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The sorceress Trysha prepares to fire fireballs in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Taking Fire damage will remove the Frostbite effect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The simplest way to cure the Frostbite status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is using Panacea or Warming Salve.

Panacea is a Curative Item and it’s quite useful—it heals you for 100 health and stamina and removes all status effects. You can loot it or buy it from vendors. Similarly, Warming Salve heals you and restores your stamina, but only removes Ice. Again, you can loot it or purchase it from vendors.

If you have a Mage Pawn or you’re playing this Vocation yourself, you can use Halidom or High Halidom and this will remove not only Frostbite, but other status effects like Caught Fire, Unconscious, Sleep, Silence, Drenched, and Tarred. 

Finally, you can also remove the Frostbite by taking Fire damage from any source. I suggest you stick to Panacea or Warming Salve, though. These items aren’t too expensive and get the job done fast.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Tarred status effect in DD2
An Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2 stood in front of a viaduct.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Tarred status effect in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Torched status effect in DD2
The player character in DD2 engulfed in flames by the Torched condition.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Torched status effect in DD2
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 patches will include the option to start a new game
Dragon's Dogma 2 beastren attacking dragon with a sword
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 patches will include the option to start a new game
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Tarred status effect in DD2
An Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2 stood in front of a viaduct.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Tarred status effect in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Torched status effect in DD2
The player character in DD2 engulfed in flames by the Torched condition.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Torched status effect in DD2
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 patches will include the option to start a new game
Dragon's Dogma 2 beastren attacking dragon with a sword
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 patches will include the option to start a new game
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 25, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.