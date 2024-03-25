Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Petrification status effect in DD2

One of the worse ways to go.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 03:25 pm
Image of Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image by Capcom.

While fighting formidable enemies in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll continuously encounter new attacks that can also apply debuffs on your character. Also known as status effects, not curing these can have deadly results, and that’s the case for the Petrification status effect.

All debilitations come with a cure, but I didn’t think I would need them as a skilled warrior. My assumption quickly changed after facing a Medusa who left her mark on me with the Petrification status effect. At the time, I didn’t have an instant response in my inventory, so I paid a fatal price. However, you shouldn’t have to suffer the same fate as I did.

How to get rid of Petrification status in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Medusa turning players to stone in DD2
Medusa will make things difficult. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest cure for the Petrification status is using a Malleating Elixir. If you’re too late and turn into a stone, you’ll need Wakestones to fully recover. However, if a Pawn turns to stone, you can’t save them.

What happens when you get the Petrification status in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

When you first get the Petrification status in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll receive damage over time in intervals. Prolonged and continued exposure to Petrification will result in your character turning into stone and eventually dying.

It’s important to deal with such status effects as soon as possible because they can spiral out of control and cause your demise.

How to craft a Malleating Elixir in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You need to combine Goldthistle and Cinnamon Bark to craft a Malleating Elixir in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Elixirs don’t take up much carry capacity, so you can stack quite a few of them.

Depending on the enemies you’re planning to face, you should craft a few handy potions that can save you from dire consequences in battle.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.