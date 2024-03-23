Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2 cracks Steam top five, makes Capcom history on launch day

Some early issues haven't stopped this dragon from feasting.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 23, 2024 04:25 am
A Dragon eating a heart in Dragon's Dogma 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the latest big game to hit the market and, just over a day after releasing, it is already making waves as Capcom’s next success story. Within 24 hours it was already sitting near the top of Steam, despite dealing with some sizable backlash regarding microtransactions and performance. 

Recommended Videos

Following its launch on March 22, Dragon’s Dogma 2 shot up Steam’s active player count boards, peaking at the fifth-ranked game by active player count with 200,175 players venturing out on a journey at one point, according to SteamDB. We obviously don’t have access to the player numbers on Xbox and PlayStation to add to that total, but Capcom should provide an update on sales at some point next week, which will give us an idea of how popular the game is overall. 

A player in Dragon's Dogma 2 attacking a Griffin.
Even with drawbacks, this launch is a huge success for Capcom. Image via Capcom

And speaking of popularity, DD2 has already made history for Capcom by becoming the company’s top single-player title ever released on Steam by peak player count, far surpassing the likes of Devil May Cry 5 and every Resident Evil game. It has also already beaten out Street Fighter 6’s peak as well and is very close to reaching Monster Hunter Rise’s all-time high of 231,360 players, which it should hit at some point in the next few days. 

That would leave only Monster Hunter World to topple at its height of 334,684 peak players if you want to only count full games. Otherwise, Capcom Arcade Stadium and 2nd Stadium technically hold that title, with both having peaks of over 460,000 players as free-to-play experiences, with all of these numbers coming from SteamDB

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was likely going to be an initial success regardless of its wider reception and only benefited from good review scores and early word of mouth. That goodwill was put into jeopardy at launch, however, as players—mostly on PC—criticized Capcom for releasing the game with considerable performance issues and microtransactions that are “an EA-level scumbag move.” It also didn’t help that most of those microtransactions provide convenient ways to work around some mechanics that players could view as frustrating, to the point where some players refunded the game or decided not to purchase it despite their interest. 

Capcom has already responded to this sizable community outrage, stating that fixing game crashes and other poor performance is the team’s “highest priority” while also clarifying that basically every item or bonus included in the microtransaction bundles can be unlocked for free by playing the game. This statement did not address every problem some players had, or explain why certain microtransactions were included at launch, though it should help most of the community rest easier since the company responded so quickly. 

Updates to iron out the biggest issues hampering game performance or causing major bugs will be released “in the near future,” which should only help bolster DD2’s player count as mixed reviews turn more positive.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Wilhemina in a Dragon's Dogma 2 romance scene.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 23, 2024
Read Article How to get Ice weapons and Ice magic in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Ice damage in Dragon's Dogma
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to get Ice weapons and Ice magic in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 23, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Barbecue-Maister: How to grill every type of meat in DD2
arisen and pawn in dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Barbecue-Maister: How to grill every type of meat in DD2
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Wilhemina in a Dragon's Dogma 2 romance scene.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 23, 2024
Read Article How to get Ice weapons and Ice magic in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Ice damage in Dragon's Dogma
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to get Ice weapons and Ice magic in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 23, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Barbecue-Maister: How to grill every type of meat in DD2
arisen and pawn in dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Barbecue-Maister: How to grill every type of meat in DD2
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 23, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.