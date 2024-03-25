Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have cheats?

Single-player RPGs can be incredibly immersive right out of the box but sometimes you just need to change a few things to really fall in love. That’s why the cheating and modding community has grown substantially over the years—and their next target is Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Cheating in single-player games is so common that some devs have chosen to add a system into the game that allows players to do just that. Look at Grand Theft Auto, for example. On the other side, devs of some games have provided full mod support, so you might be wondering whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 fits in either of these categories.

Can you cheat in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Pick your battles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, there aren’t any native mods or cheats available to use in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and it’s unlikely that any will be added in the future. That being said, there are a few ways to cheat and alter things in the PC version of this sequel.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players have already been busy creating their own mods for the game to change things like the weight of items, price of selling, and a lot more quality-of-life additions. Other mods can make enemies more difficult to kill and do a variety of other tasks. Nexusmods is your go-to place if you’re looking to change up how this game plays, and installing mods is simple.

As for cheats, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t have anything players can input through the console or by button combination, but players claim that Cheat Engine does work for the game. This means that again, PC players can change things up if they want to, but unfortunately, console gamers won’t have any choice but to play how things were intended.

Be warned, you do run the risk of being banned or suspended for cheating in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so we would say it’s probably not worth the risk, but ultimately the decision is up to you.

We don’t expect mod support for Dragon’s Dogma 2 to slow down anytime soon so be on the lookout for new things coming from the community in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more