Greatswords are two-handed weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 wielded by the Warrior vocation. Once you’ve unlocked this vocation and begun to venture across the lands, you’ll uncover several Greatswords. However, some are better than others.

Recommended Videos

Here are the seven best Greatswords in Dragon’s Dogma 2, ranked.

7) Lifetaker

You can get to Checkpoint Rest Town via Oxcart in Vernsworth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lifetaker is one of my favorite Greatswords purely because of its epic name. Even without it, it’d still be one of the best Greatswords in Dragon’s Dogma 2 because it does considerable damage and Knockdown Power for such an early-game weapon.

The base stats for Lifetaker include:

Strength: 151

Knockdown Power: 200

You can get this by completing the quest, Beren’s Final Lesson, looting the Collapsed Mine, or purchasing it from Celeste’s Smithy in Checkpoint Rest Town for 17,000 Gold, which is probably the easiest of the three options.

Tip: The Slash Strength for all Greatswords on this list is 100.

6) Flamberge

A Flamberge can be found in the Ancestral Chambers cave southeast of Sacred Arbor. Image via CAPCOM

Flameberg is one of the best Greatswords you can get early in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Not only does it deal considerable damage, but its Knockdown Power is phenomenal for an early-game weapon. The base stats for Flameberg include:

Strength: 207

Knockdown Power: 252

You can get this Greatsword as a drop from the Skeleton Lord in the Ancestral Chambers (southeast of Sacred Arbor), or you can buy it from Celeste’s Smithy in Checkpoint Rest Town or Awaran’s Arms in Bakbattahl for 24,800 Gold.

5) Ogresbane

It’s easier to kill the mercenaries than ogres to get this sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Forged for vengeance, Ogresbane is, quite literally, the bane of an Ogre’s existence, as it can deal decent strength and has good potential for knocking down DD2 enemies. The base stats for Ogresbane include:

Strength: 230

Knockdown Power: 304

The only way to get Ogresbane is via drops and looting. Specifically, you need to kill Grim Ogre (one in Wyrmsblood Forest near Medusa’s Lair), or you can kill and loot it from one of the mercenaries in Eremitic Sanctuary (cave northwest of Bakbattahl). Although this sword drops from both sources, I got it faster (and easier) by killing the mercenaries. Unless you have incredible RNG, kill the mercenaries first, and if you don’t get the sword, try the ogres.

4) Gryphic Victory

Gryphic Victory is one of the best Greatswords in the mid-game because of its decent damage and Knockdown Power. It’s excellent against many mid-game foes.

The base stats for Gryphic Victory include:

Strength: 272

Knockdown Power: 279

You can purchase Gryphic Victory from Awaran’s Arms in Bakbattahl for 36,600 Gold.

3) Wounded Heart

Awaran’s Arms and Brokkr’s Smithy in Bakbattahl. Image via CAPCOM

This Greatsword will cause a lot of wounds to the heart, at least for your enemies. Wounded Heart is such a great weapon with significant damage and knockdown potential. The base stats for Wounded Heart include:

Strength: 308

Knockdown Power: 317

Although you can only get this in the endgame, you can purchase it for 48,000 gold from various sources, such as Brokkr’s Smithy and Awaran’s Arms in Bakbattahl, Grisha’s Armory in Sacred Arbor, and Celeste’s Smithy in Checkpoint Rest Town.

2) Dragon’s Flight

Grisha’s Amorhy can be found just outside of Sacred Arbor. Image by Dot Esports via CAPCOM.

Resembling an axe, Dragon’s Flight is a strong Greatsword that can take out many foes, even those as strong as a dragon. The base stats for this Greatsword include:

Strength: 368

Knockdown Power: 479

Given its stats, this weapon can only be bought in the endgame. If you’re in the endgame, you can purchase Dragon’s Flight for 55,000 Golod from Grisha’s Armory in Sacred Arbor, Celeste’s Smithy in Checkpoint Rest Town, and Awaran’s Arms and Brokkr’s Smithy in Bakbattahl.

1) Dragon’s Bite

You can get Wyrmslife Crystals by defeating Drakes at the end of the game. Image via CAPCOM

Dragon’s Bite is the very best Greatsword in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Said to be as tough as a dragon’s tooth, Dragon’s Bite simply brings pure destruction and worthy of a strong warrior. The base stats for this weapon include:

Strength: 380

Knockdown Power: 412

Like Dragon’s Flight, Dragon’s Bite can only be obtained in the endgame. However, you can only buy this weapon from the vendor at Bay Wayside Shrine for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals.

It should also be noted while these are the base stats of the best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2, they can be enhanced using specific materials, which will increase these stats. So, if you’re a Warrior needing the best Greatsword, these are the best ones you can find at various stages of your playthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more