Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Game Pass?

During the Xbox Showcase at Summer Game Fest, Microsoft showed the trailer for the new game in the Dragon Age series: The Veilguard. Given how most of the announcements are scheduled to come to Game Pass, you might be wondering if that’s the case for this upcoming RPG.

Here’s what we know about Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming to Game Pass.

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming to Game Pass?

The game has to come to EA Play Pro first. Image via BioWare

No, Dragon Age: The Veilguard won’t be coming to Game Pass at launch. This will probably change at a later date, but don’t expect it anytime soon.

First of all, unlike most titles shown during the Xbox Showcase, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an EA-published game, and a big one at that. Even though Microsoft is happy to release its first-party AAA games on day one as part of its subscription service, publishers like EA aren’t.

Speaking of that, EA has its own subscription service, EA Play and EA Play Pro, and the former is also part of Xbox Game Pass.

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming to EA Play or EA Play Pro?

No, Dragon Age: The Veilguard isn’t coming to EA Play or EA Play Pro on day one. While it will definitely come at a later date, as all major EA releases do, it will likely take a few months or maybe even years before the game is part of the subscription service.

Normally, a major AAA game like Dragon Age: The Veilguard sells for a couple of months and then becomes part of EA Play Pro (the more expensive tier) and later, down the line, gets included in the basic (less expensive) EA Play tier.

Depending on how well the game sells, EA might include it as part of EA Play Pro sooner or later. Unfortunately, Game Pass subscribers only get access to the basic EA Play subscription (not EA Pro). In other words, it will be a while before you get to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard through Game Pass.

