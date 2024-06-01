All companions in Dragon Age: Origins, listed

Fans of Bioware’s epic fantasy series Dragon Age have been waiting for news on the next installment in the series—Dragon Age: Dreadwolf— for a fair amount of time, and you’ll be happy to know there isn’t much longer to wait.

With an announcement of a release date for Dreadwolf looking to be coming soon, you might be thinking about going back and playing through the series from the beginning or starting the series for the first time with Dragon Age: Origins.

If this is the case, you’ll likely need a hand in picking out which companions will accompany you on your journey. Here’s a full list of each companion in Dragon Age: Origins.

All recruitable companions in Dragon Age: Origins

Keep in mind that we are only going to be looking at the main companions you can recruit in the base game (except for one who is a DLC companion who can be used in the campaign), as there are different companions that you can recruit in the DLCs and temporary companions you can find throughout Origins.

Alistair

The man of my dreams. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alistair is not only the first proper companion that you’ll come across in Origins but is also an incredibly important part of the story. Without going into spoilers, the choices you make surrounding him can not only change his life but also the course of Ferelden’s future—no pressure!

Alistair is charming and kind but also a capable warrior, a fellow Grey Warden, and a former recruit of the Templars. If you want to befriend or romance him, share his sense of humor. However, you’ll need to take note of when he is being sincere and not make jokes when the situation doesn’t call for it. He’s my personal favorite romance choice thanks to his funny and sweet attitude, but he makes for a formidable ally in battle too.

Dog

The best boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mabari dog is a companion who will join your party differently depending on which Origin story you opt for. Don’t worry, you can change his name when he joins you. The fan-chosen name for him is Barkspawn. That being said, I called him Butterball and that is what he will always be to me.

The dog has a talent tree that can be upgraded and skill points you can assign, but he can also scavenge to find items for the player, equip items to buff him, and interact with certain landmarks.

Lelilana

A church girl who also kicks ass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leliana will join your party in the village of Lothering, and it is possible to leave her behind or kill her (Spoiler: This gets retconned in later games if you choose to do so). However, she is a worthy companion who can be a great help and an excellent friend.

Leliana is a Chantry sister with a fascinating past as an Orelsian bard, giving her a range of skills to buff teammates and stealthily take out enemies. Leliana appreciates kindness and empathy, so avoid harsh decisions or cruel actions if you want her approval.

Loghain Mac Tir

Too many spoilers for this one. Image via Bioware

It’s difficult to talk about this companion without going into spoilers, so all I will say is that Loghain becomes a possible companion after the events of the Landsmeet.

One thing I will mention is that it is impossible to have both Loghain and Alistair in your party, so choose carefully.

Morrigan

The witching hour. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Morrigan is a witch raised in the Kocari Wilds. This harsh upbringing has made her cold and unforgiving, so it’s difficult to earn her approval if you aren’t willing to be somewhat cruel. Her skills as an apostate mage more than make up for her callousness as she can become an invaluable asset in a battle.

Morrigan’s natural abilities are all about offensive magic and shapeshifting, but you can change her battle tactics to become a healing mage too.

Oghren

Dwarves gone wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oghren is the dwarven companion in Origins and he is rude, crude, and unapologetic, making him a fun companion to have around. Depending on when you choose to go to Orzammar, Oghren can be a late-game companion, but even if you add him late, he can make a difference to your party due to his talents as a Berserker.

Since I tend to build up Alistair to be my party warrior, Oghren sometimes gets pushed aside. However, I would recommend using him if you find that you need some more strength in your team.

Shale

A rock-solid gal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shale is only available as a companion with The Stone Prisoner DLC, and she is highly unique as she is a stone golem. Because of this, she uses crystals as armor and weapons rather than regular equipment. To recruit her, you will need to complete the missions in Honneleth from the DLC to get her control rod and wake her up.

Shale is a strong warrior, but she also has abilities that no other companion can have thanks to being a golem. If you are looking to mix up your team composition with someone a little different, Shale is the way to go.

Sten

Sten takes stoicism to the next level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sten is another warrior and a Qunari Vanguard who can be recruited in Lothering. As with most of the other companions, you don’t have to take him with you. It might seem more appealing to leave him behind when you find out why he is there, but he is a useful ally.

Sten is a bit like Morrigan in that he is cold, though this is because of his Qunari nature. He doesn’t have a specialization at first, unlike the other companions, making him more of a blank slate for you to mold.

Wynne

Don’t call her grandma. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You meet Wynne in Ostagar at the beginning of the game, and you can find her again at the Circle of Magi during the crisis with Fade demons. Though kind and considerate, she can also be a stern mother figure.

Her role as a healer more than makes up for her know-it-all wise lady attitude as she can be a lifesaver in a tough battle.

Zevran

Astarion’s blueprint. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Last but not least is the elven assassin Zevran, who you meet during his failed attempt to kill you. You can eliminate him immediately or have him join your party. He’s certainly worth having on your side, as his assassin skills and abilities with dual blades can turn the tide of a fight.

Zevran is also a fun character to have around due to his flirtatious and easygoing nature. If you want to romance or befriend him, be understanding of his past as an assassin and engage in his flirting.

