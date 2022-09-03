When does Razor Arcana release in Dota 2?

The battle pass is divided into two now, so some content may come later.

The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass came to an end on Sept. 1. The pass was delivered with a medium-sized patch containing arcanas, immortals, and various cosmetics. The news of the battle pass spread like wildfire, and Dota 2’s player count surged to levels it hasn’t seen since 2020.

Over 800,000 players were online to check out the new battle pass, and it didn’t take them long to realize something was missing in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass. The second arcana in the battle pass, Razor’s Voidstorm Asylum, was only teased as it was scheduled to release at a later date.

When will the Razor Arcana, Voidstorm Asylum, release in Dota 2?

The Razor Arcana will be released on Nov. 3 in Dota 2 with Part II of the battle pass. For the first time ever, Valve decided to divide the battle pass into two parts. Once the second chapter of the battle pass rolls around, players who unlock the 383rd tier of the battle pass will be eligible to claim the Razor Arcana.

Though the first part features plenty of content, a noticeable chunk was reserved for the second part, making the fans wonder whether the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is worth it.

The alternative release schedule also means that The International 2022’s prize pool will only be funded by the sales of Part I of the battle pass. This means that players looking to purchase the battle pass just to support the TI prize pool will need to make their purchases before the tournament’s grand finals on Oct. 30.