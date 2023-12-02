What is Dota 2 Pro Tracker?

Professional Dota 2 players pick apart the game’s meta and find the most optimal strategies, so watching and tracking pros in Dota 2 is a highly recommended technique for players who are looking to improve their gameplay by studying replays.

Considering professional Dota 2 players can have multiple accounts that are high-ranked, keeping track of them manually is difficult. That’s where STRATZ.com’s Dota 2 Pro Tracker, a tool that follows pro players’ ranked match histories, comes into play.

Here’s how to use the Dota 2 Pro Tracker tool and better learn from the game’s best.

How to use STRATZ’s Dota 2 Pro Tracker

STRATZ’s Dota 2 Pro Tracker is a fairly easy tool to use. You can search for your favorite players on the platform or stroll around the live matches section to tune into some of the highest-ranked matches in Dota 2.

Go to Dota2ProTracker.com. Search for a professional Dota 2 player by name or choose one from the Top Players list. You’ll be directed to that player’s profile when you click on a name. You can use the blue arrow next to a match to visit its respective page. On the match page, you can find the match ID of the game to download its replay or inspect builds.

The list most of active pro players will be available on the main page. Screenshot by Dot Esports The match details is one click away. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can inspect all the builds and timings on the match page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If any top players livestream their gameplay, you’ll also have the option to visit their broadcast, as their streams will be linked on Dota 2 ProTracker’s landing page.

How can you increase your Dota 2 rank by watching pros?

You will need more than simply watching pros itself to guarantee a rank increase. First, you’ll need to pick a position that you’d like to excel at. After that, you’ll want to write a list of pro Dota 2 players that play in the same position.

With some names in mind, here’s everything you can do to get the most out of Dota 2 Pro Tracker.

Download the replays of your favorite players. Carefully watch these replays from their perspective. Watch their timings and all movements. Pause the replay at times and try to decide what you would do in a decisive moment before resuming it.

The steps above will force you to criticize your gameplay and constantly think about your decision-making skills in the game. With enough time, this increase in skill can reward you with more MMR and ranked medals.