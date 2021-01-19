Valve updates Dota Pro Circuit app and in-game client’s watch tab for DPC streams

Ease of access to your favorite teams and the DPC streams.

Valve has mostly remained quiet since its initial announcement of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit on New Year’s Eve. But today, the company released all of the details for watching the matches in the Dota 2 client.

This includes a completely revamped in-client watching experience that gives fans new ways to experience the competitive scene without having to dig around and find the streams.

The Dota Pro Circuit: Winter 2021 Season.https://t.co/JFTHOTYe5c — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) January 19, 2021

The “watch” tab will now display a complete schedule for each DPC region, showing what matches are happening when and where you can watch them. You can also select specific leagues or teams to follow if you want to customize your experience.

New Watch tab includes a slick interface for the DPC! pic.twitter.com/YAPYqKOQlM — Cap (@CapCasts) January 19, 2021

Likewise, an update is live for the DPC app on both iOS and Android that’s improved the app and has similar features to the in-game client overhaul.

Valve also reminds players that they’ll soon be able to support and cheer on their favorite teams with in-game content. Custom team packages including in-game effects, sprays, emotes, loading screens, and chat-wheel lines from your favorite teams and players will be going live soon.

The teams themselves are submitting these ideas to Valve, so each piece of content should be unique depending on which content packs you buy.

You can find a full list of officially supported DPC streams in a handful of languages on the official Dota blog.