Valve nerfs Wraith King, Riki, and Outworld Destroyer in Dota 2 patch 7.28c

It’s been a while since the Mistwood patch shook up the meta, and Valve is still dealing with the aftermath. It’s never easy to get the nerfs and buffs perfectly right, and the metagame helps developers further balance the game with more data.

The newest offenders of the recent patch were addressed in the last patch, 7.28b, and they bit the dust once again today with the release of 7.28c. Like the previous patch, Batrider, Lycan, Puck, Nyx Assassin, and Wraith King were the center of the attention since the nerfs they received didn’t seem to be enough to lower their power rankings.

Despite losing the glorious ancient stacking strategy, Batrider could still farm relatively fast and catch up. Sticky Napalm was nerfed once again, and it now deals 50 percent less damage against all creeps. This also significantly reduces the hero’s ability to push wave, hurting his laning capabilities at the same time.

Earthshaker’s Aghanim’s Shard upgrade has been one of the more powerful ones in the game as well, and it had the potential of perma-stunning the enemy team until Earthshaker’s team arrived. Aftershock replication effects through the Fissure will stun for half the duration now, allowing more room for counterplay.

Lycan’s return has been a tough change for all the support players out there, and most should be glad to hear that he was once again hit by the nerf hammer. Lycan’s wolves will be alive for five seconds less from now, which should reduce his farming speed and chasing potential, even if it’s by little.

Despite crashing out of the meta at first, Outworld Destroyer picked himself up and returned back to its glory days from other lanes and roles. It looks like Valve was quick to notice what has been going on with the hero’s win rate, however, and he received the heaviest nerfs in this patch.

Puck, Wraith King, Void Spirit, and Riki were the other notable entries that received adjustments. While the first three received nerfs that will directly affect their early game presence, Riki will need to consider how he can stay more effective and safe through the late game.

Here are the full patch notes for Dota 2 7.28c.

Batrider

Sticky Napalm

Sticky Napalm now deals 50 percent less damage against all creeps.

Beastmaster

Base attack speed reduced from 110 to 100.

Call of the Wild Boar

Call of the Wild Boar movement speed reduced from 350 to 320/330/340/350.

Earthshaker

Fissure

Fissure shard aftershock replication now stuns for half duration.

Keeper of the Light

Recall

Recall delay increased from 3 to 5/4/3.

Lycan

Summon Wolves

Summon Wolves duration reduced from 55 to 50 seconds.

Morphling

Morph

Morph cooldown rescaled from 160/100/40 to 140/100/60.

Morph scepter bonus cast range reduced from 600 to 300.

Morph scepter now also reduces Morph cooldown by 20 seconds.

Nature’s Prophet

Greater Treants Base Attack Time increased from 1.0 to 1.4.

Nyx Assassin

Vendetta

Vendetta no longer applies Break.

Vendetta cooldown increased from 90/70/50 to 90/75/60.

Outworld Destroyer

Movement Speed reduced from 325 to 320.

Base armor reduced by 1.

Arcane Orb

Arcane Orb cooldown increased from 4/3/2/0 to 6/4/2/0.

Astral Imprisonment

Astral Imprisonment mana cost increased from 120 to 150.

Puck

Base damage range reduced from 46-57 to 46-54.

Waning Rift

Waning Rift damage reduced from 70/140/210/280 to 70/130/190/250.

Dream Coil

Dream Coil scepter stun duration reduced from 2/3.25/4.5 to 2/3/4.

Riki

Tricks of the Trade

Tricks of the Trade scepter no longer increases the duration.

Talents

Level 25 Talent reduced from -6s Tricks of the Trade Cooldown to -4s.

Shadow Shaman

Shackles

Shackles Shard cast range reduced from 150 to 125.

Void Spirit

Base damage reduced by 2.

Wraith King

Wraithfire Blast

Wraithfire Blast cooldown increased from 14/12/10/8 to 17/14/11/8.

Vampiric Spirit