Topson to return for OG’s ESL One Germany run after short break

OG will be at full strength with the return of midlaner Topson to the lineup following a brief paternity break.

Topson, who had a child two weeks ago, opted out of participating in his team’s OGA Dota PIT Season Three run.

We're making our debut tomorrow in #ESLOne Germany 2020.



And yes we will be playing with our full roster!



And yes we will be playing with our full roster!

Playing with coach Socksha as a stand-in, OG made little noise at OGA Dota PIT, placing 5th-6th after losing to Natus Vincere’s new roster. All eyes were on Team Secret yet again, who won their eighth tournament in the row, along with an unprecedented 24-0 win-loss record in the grand finals in this ridiculous championships run.

OG will be looking to return to winning ways with their lineup issue settled. Having being felled twice by the inevitable Secret in BLAST Bounty Hunt and OMEGA League, the full lineup will be hoping that third time’s the charm.

OG goes up against Winstrike for the first match of ESL One Germany tomorrow scheduled to start 1pm CT.