Na’Vi to trial full FlyToMoon Dota 2 roster

Natus Vincere has picked up the FlyToMoon Dota 2 roster on a trial basis and will play at least two tournaments with them, the organization announced today.

The roster will play in OGA Dota PIT Season 3 and ESL One Germany 2020 before “further partnership… will be discussed” upon evaluation of their results.

The new Na’Vi lineup is as follows:

Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey Bogdan “Iceberg” Vasilenko Victor “GeneRaL” Nigrini Vladimir “RodjER” Nikogosyan Andrey “ALWAYSWANNAFLY” Bondarenko

Aleksey Kucherov, Na’Vi’s COO, said that picking up the full roster was a conscious choice due to the added stability.

“FTM has been playing together for quite a while without any contractual obligations, salaries, and other benefits of the Dota sphere, and yet they managed to maintain a high level of discipline within the team.”

Kucherov stated that this was an advantage in the CIS scene, “where many professional players are looking for ways to play with friends or join them at their first call,” preventing rosters from gelling and causing an inability to build “something long-term.”

The decision might have been affected by the presence of two former Na’Vi players in FTM. Offlaner GeneRaL and support RodjER will play in yellow once more in their careers and will look to impress the CIS organization over the coming weeks.