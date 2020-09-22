OG’s Socksha to stand in for Topson at OGA Dota PIT

OG’s coach Socksha will stand in for mid laner Topson in the upcoming OGA Dota PIT tournament, the organization announced today. Topson, who recently had a daughter, is taking time off to care for his wife and newborn child.

This won’t be the first time Socksha has stood-in for the main squad. During the EPICENTER Major in 2019, captain N0tail was forced out of action after a medical emergency saw him hospitalized.

Given the recent metamorphosis of @TopsonDota into a Topdad, Topias won’t be playing @OGADotaPIT with us this week.



We’re glad to have @FollowSockshka standing in for him.



🌻 Read more: https://t.co/utbhl2Ct9y#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/WZ1A3MPxwW — OG (@OGesports) September 22, 2020

It’s likely that Socksha won’t be a direct replacement for Topson and will instead move to position five. N0tail and MidOne, both of whom have played carry and mid in the past, are likely candidates to play position two.

SumaiL’s departure two months ago necessitated some role changes within the squad. With MidOne now the designated safe laner, the more probable stopgap option is for N0tail to head mid to not disrupt the new carry’s adjustment period.

The third season of OGA Dota PIT features a $160,000 prize pool and runs from Sept. 23 to 26. The short tournament is eschewing the group stage, so OG are set to play against Alliance in the quarterfinals.