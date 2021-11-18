SumaiL joins Team Secret

Team Secret’s roster for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit 2021-2022 season has been tied up with a royal touch.

SumaiL is taking over the reins for Secret’s mid lane after the European org confirmed that Nisha will be moving back to the safe lane. “Sup, bitches,” SumaiL said in the official announcement from Secret.

Episode 5: THE KING IS BACK!#SecretDota — Team Secret (@teamsecret) November 18, 2021

The 22-year-old’s stint at hard carry culminated in a top-half finish at The International 10 with OG, knocked out by eventual champions Team Spirit. After leaving Evil Geniuses in January 2020, he’s flip-flopped between positions one and two. But Secret seems to see his future in the mid lane, calling him “one of the most legendary and famed core players in the world.”

With Singaporean veteran iceiceice confirmed as an off laner on the same day, Secret’s roster is finalized for the upcoming season. It looks to be a fearsome mix of established but still young talent, combined with two of the most experienced and consistent players Dota 2 has to offer.

Secret’s roster for the 2021-2022 DPC consists of:

Nisha SumaiL iceiceice YapzOr Puppey

Even with several teams in Europe still yet to announce their rosters, this is already looking to be one of the wildest shuffles in recent years after a relatively calm two years that missed one TI. The region should remain one of Dota 2‘s most exciting ones, but Secret will be looking to once again dominate and improve on an org-best third place at TI10.