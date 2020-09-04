Somnus, fy leave PSG.LGD’s Dota 2 roster

PSG.LGD will be down two of the biggest names in their roster as stars Somnus and fy leave the club after the expiry of their contracts, the organization announced today.

In both announcements, LGD stated that while “friendly negotiations” took place, the organization eventually let the players go with “respect for [their]… and [their] needs for career development.”

With Vici Gaming losing their offlaner and coach for similar reasons on Sep. 1, it seems like the rumors regarding the formation of a new Chinese all-star team are slowly coming to fruition. Reportedly, PUBG team Four Angry Men are looking to expand into Dota 2, and the expiry of these players’ contracts appears to be an effective way to avoid the large fees usually associated with player transfers in China.

Somnus has been a mainstay in the LGD squad since 2015, establishing himself as a worldwide superstar after a spectacular 2015 season that ended with a third-place finish at The International 2015.

fy has been LGD’s captain since he moved the organization from Vici Gaming in 2017. His stellar and flashy performances with heroes like Rubick and Earthshaker have earned him the rep as one of the best position fours to ever play the game.

The two have enjoyed incredible success over the past three years as LGD established itself as the top dog in China, claiming two top-three finishes at TI8 and TI9, along with winning multiple Majors like the MDL Changsha Major and EPICENTER XL. Recently, the team has ran into a string of poor performances, losing in the open qualifiers for two tournaments this Dota Pro Circuit season, prompting a string of roster changes that might have contributed to Somnus and fy’s decision to seek out new opportunities.