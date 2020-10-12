rOtk reveals offer to coach potential new lineup with Virtus Pro’s core and RAMZES, SumaiL pickups

Veteran Chinese coach rOtK’s private conversation with former Virtus Pro general manager Roman Dvoryankin was revealed, with Dvoryankin stating that he was “representing a group of players” who requested the contact.

The team allegedly consists of long-time VP stalwarts and three of the five players that reigned over the professional circuit in 2017 and 2018, no[o]ne, Solo, and RAMZES666. SumaiL, who left OG in July, will also join the team as its midlaner, leaving no[o]ne to switch to the offlane and RAMZES playing position one.

Former Virtus Pro general manager Roman Dvoryankin confirmed that he had contacted the veteran Chinese coach in a statement to Cybersport.ru.

“We actually spoke with rOtK a couple of days ago. He has already apologized for showing the correspondence on the stream, I have nothing more to add yet.”

ROtK stated that he was tired due to the events that transpired during the Chinese offseason reshuffle. Dvoryankin replied that that players will only start playing together in December or January, possibly aiming for a fresh start to the tentatively upcoming Dota Pro Circuit, urging rOtK to consider his offer.

ROtK has played and coached for several of China’s top Dota 2 organizations, most recently opting out of a contract renewal with Vici Gaming after spending three years under its banner.

VP’s main team has been inactive since Sep. 23, even withdrawing from the $400,000 ESL One Germany despite being directly invited. The CIS organization’s roster revamp this offseason has so far being unable to reach the heights of their two-year tyranny of the scene.