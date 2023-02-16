We’re best friends with Puppey: RAMZES666 criticizes Crystallis and teases a potential roster move

Team Secret faced a disappointing blow just three months after placing second at The International 2022. The team were relegated to the second division, sparking speculation about potential roster changes.

Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev was among the most talked-about candidates for Secret, and he recently criticized the team’s position one player, Remco “Crystallis” Arets, asking how Clement “Puppey” Ivanov tolerated him.

“I don’t know how Puppey tolerates Crystallis,” RAMZES said in a recent stream. “It’s 2024 soon, and he’s still playing Huskar. Isn’t he tired of him?”

RAMZES continued his remarks by saying he was “best friends” with Puppey while clarifying he wasn’t on Team Secret. RAMZES, however, ended his sentence with a sly “or, am I?” adding a tantalizing twist to the full-blown roster switch rumors.

Shortly after Secret got relegated to the second division of the Western European Dota 2 circuit, fans began speculating on how Secret should improve their roster. Having lost Michał “Nisha” Jankowski to Team Liquid, one of Secret’s biggest rivals, the team failed to fill the gap he left with Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan.

Given the difference in playstyles between the two mid players, more flaws in Secret’s gameplay started to surface. From Crystallis’ hero pool to offlane’s inability to take over matches without a dominating mid laner in the team.

While these flaws look like they can be worked upon and improved over time, Secret doesn’t have this luxury as one of the top organizations within the scene. To make it to TI12, Secret will need to perform without a single setback throughout the remainder of the season, which can make a roster change more viable compared to sticking around.