Monet, XXS, and Borax, and staff of Team Aster test positive for COVID-19 in Romania

With just eight days left to the start of The International 10, several members of Chinese organization Team Aster has tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing PCR tests and are employing self-quarantining measures.

Three players–Monet, XXS, and Borax–the team coach, manager, and an accompanying video team were deemed to be positive, according to an official announcement from the Aster’s Weibo.

Fortunately, Aster clarified that all positively-tested members are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, adding that the team’s manager had not left the hotel except to purchase necessities. All five Chinese teams attending The International 10 are staying in the same hotel, and Aster had notified their compatriots of the situation immediately.

Three accompanying Chinese teams–Elephant, Vici Gaming, Invictus Gaming–announced that all players and staff had tested negative. PSG.LGD released a message wishing for everybody going to the event to be safe and healthy, the org has yet to confirm the status of their players and staff.

TI10 is set to begin Oct. 7. Since group stages are usually played in isolated hotel rooms, Aster should still be able to participate with little issue. Should the team qualify for the main event where spectators are allowed, more precautions might be taken depending on the players’ conditions.

After skipping a year due to the pandemic, Dota 2‘s premier event is taking place in Bucharest this year, with fully vaccinated and masked spectators allowed. With more than $40 million up for grabs, the competition’s latest edition is esports’ biggest prize pool, eclipsing TI9’s previous record of $34 million.