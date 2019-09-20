MDL Chengdu will be the first Major of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit

Mars Media’s flagship Mars Dota 2 League (MDL) will be held in Chengdu, Sichuan.

This will be the first Major of the season and will mark the tenth edition of the tournament.

Facebook Mars Media are proud to announce the return of its flagship event, MDL, to China as its tenth edition will be hosted in Chengdu, Sichuan on November 16-24 to then become the first Dota 2 Major of the 2019-2020 DPC season.

MDL Chengdu will take place from Nov. 16 to 24, and will be the first Major tournament under Valve’s new DPC rules. Both the prize pool and DPC points awarded have been slightly redistributed.

Teams in the bottom four will receive 25 more DPC points than last year, while the first team will have 100 less. The top four placing teams will still have the lion’s share of points.

Place Prize pool DPC Points First $300,000 4850 Second $160,000 3000 Third $110,000 2100 Fourth $80,000 1350 T-Fifth $60,000 900 T-Fifth $60,000 900 T-Seventh $40,000 450 T-Seventh $40,000 450 T-Ninth $20,000 150 T-Ninth $20,000 150 T-Ninth $20,000 150 T-Ninth $20,000 150 T-13th $12,500 100 T-13th $12,500 100 T-13th $12,500 100 T-13th $12,500 100

The prize pool for the bottom four teams has been bumped up by $2500, while bottom eight will receive $5000 more than last year. While an improvement over last year, Dota 2‘s ailing tier two scene might need more to survive.

With some tier-one teams already opting to skip the first Major, Chengdu will be a chance for the underdogs to step up. If this year’s DPC plays out like history, a single high placing could prove enough for an invite to The International.

This year, the Minor and Major qualifiers have been combined. Therefore, the regional qualifiers from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10 will determine the attending teams for both Dota Summit 11 and MDL Chengdu. An additional slot at the Major will be reserved for the winner of the Minor.