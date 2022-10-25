iNSaNiA makes huge MATUMBAMAN declaration after Team Liquid carry’s TI11 heroics

Team Liquid’s run from the Last Chance Qualifier to securing a top-four spot at The International 11 has been phenomenal, even more so since it’s Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen’s last rodeo.

But the veteran Dota 2 player is still popping off, much like he did when he helped Liquid win The International 7, and their captain, Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi, has made a big declaration on the heels of his heroics—he thinks he’s the best player at the event.

“For my entire career, as long as I’ve played with Michael “miCKe” Vu, I’ve always said he’s the best player I’ve ever played with. But I think Matu actually might take the prize,” he said.

“I think he’s the best player at this event, regardless of how we end up,” he added. “I learn new things just by watching him every single day. He’s an amazing player.”

It’s a sentiment Dota 2 spectators might agree with, especially after MATUMBAMAN’s clutch Infest on Lifestealer kept miCKe’s Pangolier alive on one health. The last-gasp save helped them win the last game against Thunder Awaken.

iNSaNiA referred to that iconic Dota 2 moment too.

“We probably had a bit more experience with this kind of situation and that ended up with Matu getting the last-second infest on miCKe. That probably won us the game,” he said.

But, his declaration encompasses more than MATUMBMAN’s in-game heroics. He said the Finnish star has also played a pivotal role in drafting alongside their coach William “Blitz” Lee.

“Our coach William has taken a much bigger step in being a part of the draft, and Matu also took over a big portion,” he said. “I think a lot of the credit for that goes to the two of them. They’re really the geniuses behind us doing so well.”

Liquid will face Team Aster in the fifth round of the Lower Bracket on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the end of a week-long break. If they win, they’ll move on to the Lower Bracket Final, where they’ll face the loser of Team Secret vs. Tundra Esports.

If they lose, they’ll finish fourth, netting $1,057,065 between them.

Given MATUMBMAN’s form, though, they could be a dark horse for the Aegis.