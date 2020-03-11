This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Visa issues continue to plague the participants of the ESL One Los Angeles Major. Virtus Pro’s stand-in carry Zaur “Cooman” Shakhmurzaev is unable to obtain his U.S. visa, which necessitates VP trying to procure another player for the position.

Igor “iLTW” Filatov will be VP’s substitute for the tournament. The 20-year-old is currently the carry player for Team Spirit, another CIS organization, and has previous experience as a deputy for teams such as OG.

Visa issues have decimated the player pool at the LA Major. While the Dota 2 pro scene has seen its fair share of troubles, the current coronavirus threat has made it even more difficult to for players to obtain the crucial travel document that allows them to enter the U.S.

Team Aster, champions of the most recent Minor, is currently in Ukraine trying to expedite the application process for three of their players. Team Adroit will be down their captain during their stay at the City of Angels.

With the U.S. travel advisory on foreign nationals who had visited China still in effect, the Major’s field might continue to be cut down. Four Chinese teams–Invictus Gaming, Royal Never Give Up, EHOME, and Aster–are due to appear at the event.

Unfortunate circumstances aside, the LA Major will “happen as planned”. The competition starts March 15, featuring $1 million and 15,000 Dota Pro Circuit points up for grabs.