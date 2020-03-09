This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

In a statement released by Team Adroit, the Southeast Asian squad will be missing captain Marvin “Boomy” Rushton for the ESL One Los Angeles Major.

The organization stated that despite its “numerous attempts” at the process, Boomy was unable to obtain one in time to fly to the City of Angels.

Adroit will announce a stand-in at a later date. As they will be playing in Los Angeles, it’s possible that the team will seek out a North American player that is not participating in the Major.

The team previously made it to China for the MDL Chengdu Major, finishing in the bottom four of the field. This will be the roster’s second Major of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit season.

Visa issues have plagued the Dota 2 scene for years. It’s usually affected SEA players with weaker passports, such as the Philippines and Indonesia, but higher-profile players have also fallen victim to the process.

Having to apply for a visa is a time-consuming procedure that is exacerbated by the short timeframe between qualifying and actually needing to fly to an offline event. Teams usually have mere weeks to complete the process, which can be downright impossible for certain organizations to fulfill.

Hey Fam! As you all know, we're really grateful to be able to qualify for ESL One Hamburg 2019 recently.



However, due to Visa issues, we are announcing that we will NOT be able to participate in the tournament happening in Hamburg, Germany. pic.twitter.com/DfxO61M49C — Geek Fam (@TeamGeekFam) October 15, 2019

In spite of Adroit’s unfortunate circumstances, it seems that the show will go on. The ESL One Los Angeles Major begins March 15, featuring a $1,000,000 prize pool and 15,000 DPC points up for grabs.