Former Cloud9 and OG.Seed players form new Dota 2 stack

Additional direct invites for the European closed qualifiers of WePlay! and Epic Esports’ Omega League has revealed a new Scandinavian stack consisting of players from recently disbanded teams in OG.Seed and Cloud9.

The lineup, aptly named 5men, is as follows:

Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard

Rasmus “Chessie” Blomdin

Andreas Per “Xibbe” Ragnemalm

Rasmus “MISERY” Filipsen

Johan “pieliedie” Åström

Ace, MISERY and pieliedie were most recently with the short-lived C9 revival. The renowned North American organization was in Dota 2 for less than three months, before poor results like a win-less Dota Summit 12 saw the club quickly pulling the plug on the project.

Conversely, OG.Seed initially started life as a development squad, but the players quickly grew into their own with upsets over more established teams like Evil Geniuses. In spite of their decent results, parent organization OG found themselves running into conflicts of interest with other teams and tournament organizers.

Swedish players Chessie and Xibbe have sought out a compatriot in pieliedie, as well as one of Dota‘s most experienced veterans in MISERY.

The roster’s first appearance will see them battle with established dark horses such as HellRaisers and Vikin.gg for a spot in the $550,000 Omega League.