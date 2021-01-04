Febby to play with TNC Predator in the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit SEA league

Febby is stepping in as a player for the season.

Time was growing short for TNC Predator to find a suitable fifth player to fill out its roster before the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit kicked off on Jan. 18. After reviewing its options, however, the team decided to keep things in house.

Instead of bringing in someone entirely new, TNC is instead going to play the first season of the DPC regional league with their coach and SEA Dota legend Kim “Febby” Yong-min.

This will be the first time Febby has played for an actual organization since leaving Mineski in March 2019. He joined TNC as the team’s head coach last January and has helped the team become the top SEA squad during that time.

He’ll join former MVP Phoenix teammate Damien “kpii” Chok and the core group of TNC players as they begin to prepare for the intense competition of the SEA DPC regional league’s upper division.

Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte Armel Tabios kpii Timothy “Tims” Randrup Febby

Febby has been playing as the team’s stand-in since April as needed. When Park “March” Tae-won was released in September, Febby began playing with the team more frequently. Most recently, he helped TNC win BTS Pro Series Season Four over the all-star Team Dog squad.

TNC will play in the SEA DPC regional league’s upper division on Jan. 18, with the goal of earning a spot in the season’s first Major in March.