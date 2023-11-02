Evil Geniuses’ Dota 2 roster leaves amid massive layoffs and uncertain future

The layers to this decision are still being revealed.

South American Dota 2 is about to look very different in 2024 as Evil Geniuses’ entire roster is now entering free agency after a rough performance at The International 2023 and an uncertain future for the organization amid a round of layoffs.

According to EG’s SA social media manager, EG’s full Dota 2 roster “will not continue with the organization,” as of Nov. 1.

This means all five players EG signed when the org moved its Dota operations to SA in November last year—Pakazs, Chris Luck, Wisper, Matthew, and Panda—are now looking for other opportunities, though it is unclear if they plan to stay as a team.

El roster de Dota de Evil Geniuses no continuará con la organización.



Es un momento de incertidumbre, pero sé que todo se va a acomodar.



Marca el final de un ciclo que empezó en enero, construyendo la identidad, el contenido y la comunidad que rodeó al mejor equipo de SA 🩵 pic.twitter.com/vSN4emLWhl — Chari (@AugustoChiarito) November 1, 2023

This news comes on the same day a number of layoffs hit EG, including global creative director Antonia Bonello and vice president of operations John Jung. It also happened less than a month after the organization parted ways with several individual players like SonicFox—and dealt with some backlash regarding a former creator’s Rocket League event.

EG’s now former manager Guashineen provided more information about the Dota split, noting she is “personally not sure if EG will have a Dota 2 roster” for the coming year and it is “very unlikely they acquire a new roster” with all of the layoffs.

As for the lineup she previously managed, she only stated they are all “parting ways with the org and seeking a new future.”

It is that time of the year, the shuffle time!



I'm personally not sure if EG will have a Dota 2 roster this year but we are all parting ways with the org and seeking a new future. Today many layoffs happened at EG and its very unlikely that they acquire a new roster.



As for… pic.twitter.com/gXli6HRU2F — Guashi (@Guashineen) November 1, 2023

Following the release of beastcoast’s Dota lineup on Oct. 29, this means both of the top-performing SA rosters from the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit are now free agents.

Beastcoast did say the org was still going to be active and committed to the SA Dota scene immediately after parting ways with its players. EG has not officially commented on its apparent exit from Dota, a scene the org has been active in since 2011, including winning TI5. Dot Esports reached out to EG for additional comments.

This does not paint a pretty picture for EG in Dota, as the org’s former NA captain Fly previously told Dot that “EG changed a lot over the years with new ownership” and the Dota team quickly felt like it was “just the last team standing from the old EG.”

Additionally, the EG is about to go to trial for claims the organization “took advantage of a young, naïve and vulnerable” Syed “SumaiL” Hassan during and after the Dota star’s tenure. The court date is currently set for Nov. 6 and could feature appearances from many current and former EG employees, executives, and Dota players.

It is unclear what future EG has in Dota or if the org even wants to continue operations in the scene, but this move is going to ensure SA’s post-TI roster shuffle will be absolutely nuts with so much superstar talent hitting free agency.