Evil Geniuses drops SonicFox, marking major exit from FGC

It looks like Evil Geniuses is stepping away from fighting games once again after dropping its two biggest names—SonicFox and dekillsage.

Both players announced their free agency on social media today, ending a more than three-year partnership that started in March 2020. The move seems rather sudden considering Mortal Kombat 1, a new entry in SonicFox’s most prominent competitive title, launched less than a month ago.

Official Announcement:



I am Officially a Free Agent! I no longer work for Evil Geniuses!



Yes I am looking for a new team. My business email is in the twitter bio.



Shoot your shots. — SonicFox (@SonicFox) October 12, 2023

Both Sonic and sage are top players in multiple games, but the last three years might just not have been enough to showcase the scene’s longevity outside of the biggest names. Sonic has been competing at a high level in Street Fighter 6 and now has MK1 to grind, but the duo’s other top titles like Skullgirls and Dragon Ball FighterZ are either niche or starting to show their competitive age compared to newer releases.

No longer with @EvilGeniuses. I had a lot of fun. Take it easy. pic.twitter.com/MT5xGtB7X2 — dekillsage (@dekillsage) October 12, 2023

Since EG has yet to comment on either move, this could indicate that the organization opted to not renew either player’s contract. Regardless of why the duo is no longer under the EG banner, it isn’t looking good for the team’s future in the FGC if this is a directional shift.

As of now, Ricki Ortiz remains the only fighting game player on EG. She is also the longest-tenured player in that division, having joined the team in July 2010.

This is a super difficult post for me to make but I'm so sad to say I'm parting ways with @EvilGeniuses </3



The last two years have taught me so much. However, starting today, I am a free agent looking for new opportunities.



Here is my pitch deck for anyone who is interested~ pic.twitter.com/IhA4tH4lTw — ARUUU 🎃👻 (@DeputyARUUU) October 3, 2023

Another FGC-adjacent content creator, ARUUU, also parted ways with EG earlier this month. And this shake-up isn’t just affecting fighting games either as Halo legend FEARITSELF also announced his departure from the team today—leaving the org’s Creator Collective looking bare.

FUCK SEATTLE!!!! It's time to set up going back home. — dekillsage (@dekillsage) October 12, 2023

At least both FGC players seem somewhat upbeat about the situation, with sage celebrating the chance to move back to New York City and Sonic already looking for new opportunities and considering some coaching options.

