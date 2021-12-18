Everything included in the new Dota 2 Battle Pass

Dota 2 is fun on its own, and every single match can be considered as an adventure, but everything just gets better with more cosmetics. Players love unlocking skins and other cosmetic items for their favorite heroes. The battle pass always comes stacked with countless detailed skins for the heroes and even map effects.

The latest battle pass also comes with an event, Aghanim Labyrinth’s The Continuum Conundrum. In this event, Aghanim the mighty meets his alternate versions from the multiverse due to a malfunctioning Continuum device. While players will be able to enjoy Cavern Crawl, a limited-time game mode, there will also be weekly quests that will help players unlock even more content.

Like previous battle passes, this one’s packed with high-quality cosmetics as well, ranging from a Mirana persona based on her model in Dota: Dragon’s Blood to a Drow Ranger Arcana, Dread Retribution. Drow Ranger’s Arcana adds 800 new voice lines to the hero’s vocal arsenal, and it’s practically a complete recreation of the hero.

Considering the number of cosmetics available in the battle pass, downloading its patch may take a while, depending on your internet speed. If you’d like to take a look at what’s waiting for you inside the battle pass before you log into Dota 2, here’s everything featured in Dota 2’s new battle pass.

All battle pass tiers

Mirana Persona and the Drow Range Arcana

Mirana of Nightsilver’s base version unlocks at battle pass level 135 and players will be able to unlock additional armor set at level 235.

Dread Retribution, on the other hand, unlocks at level 33. Players can unlock the second style of Drow Ranger’s Arcana by taking down heroes that have the mark of revenge. When Drow Ranger gets killed with the Arcana, the hero who killed her will be marked for revenge. If Drow’s team also wins the match, players will be able to make progress to unlocking the second style of the Arcana.

Mirana of Nightsilver – Screengrab via Valve Dread Retribution – Screengrab via Valve

The battle pass treasures