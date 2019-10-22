Dota Underlords gets two new game modes for The Big Update

Valve has continued its streak of announcements regarding Underlords, announcing two new game modes for The Big Update.

Preview Part Five introduces Duos, where players can queue with a partner to battle seven other teams, and Freestyle, where players will have the chance to create any scenario of their own design.

Dota Underlords on Twitter Introducing Duos and Freestyle Mode. https://t.co/Z5Ve7cWcmM

Crime is better done with a partner to watch your back, and Underlords will become the second auto-battler after Auto Chess to introduce Duos. Unlike Auto Chess, where the limit is still capped to four teams and eight players, Underlords will have eight teams and 16 players fighting to be the Lord of the White Spire.

Two teammates won’t be sharing one chessboard, however. Duos share health and level, and each player can spend gold and heroes to help the other level up their crew. Teams will face off against one another in two individual battles, with the final round damage calculated by adding together both fights.

The new Freestyle mode is a sandbox playground for Underlords players. Put out any combination of heroes or creeps that you want, without needing to scramble for your desired pieces in a strict time limit.

Players can test out all the possible scenarios and combinations of heroes, and will likely be a good place to see all the new heroes taking the stage in The Big Update.

Valve has shown no signs of stopping with the previews, and reveal even more details over the next few days. Stay tuned to find out even more about The Big Update.