Dota 2 players use controversial new feature to surprise opponents with clever trap

The Dota 2 community is abuzz following the release of the game’s latest patch, 7.33, which was filled with some of the most impactful changes in recent years. Among these changes is the addition of Twin Gates, a teleportation feature that has already caused chaos in ranked play.

In a recent match, posted on Reddit on April 25, one team was caught entirely off-guard after using Twin Gates as their enemies were camping for them on the other side.

In this specific match, both sides were completely off balance on the map. While Dire was taking down Roshan during day time on the Radiant side of the map, the Radiant team was lurking around the top left side of the map that’s Dire territory.

As Dire claimed the Aegis of Immortal, Radiant players anticipated that they could return to their side of the map by using the Twin Gates. With the Dire heroes flooding out of the gate, Radiant heroes laid down all of their stun abilities and also included a Ravage by Tidehunter to complete a team wipe.

Twin Gates have been a rather hot topic within the Dota 2 community as they changed the overall early game tempo in ranked matches. Shopify Rebellion’s Artour “Arteezy” Babaev recently commented on Patch 7.33, mentioning his only beef was with the Twin Gates.

Related: Arteezy says Dota 2’s massive new patch is a throwback to what the game used to be

Despite serving as a transportation medium on the map, Arteezy didn’t appreciate how easy ganking the safe lane became in the new patch, adding more pressure to the laning stage for core players. Ever since the release of Patch 7.33, the Dota 2 community has been brainstorming ideas to balance the Twin Gates without disabling them, but it looks like their initial version is here to stay for a little more while.