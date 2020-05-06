Dendi’s team B8 is on a 24-game losing streak, the longest in pro Dota 2 history

Not the kind of records Dendi would like his name on.

There is no doubt that Dendi is a record-setting Dota 2 legend. Unfortunately, his most recent team, B8, has been setting some dubious records of their own.

Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen, a Dota 2 statistician running datdota.com, posted the factoid about B8. The club has lost 24 games in a row over three weeks, with their last victory coming in a series vs. Winstrike at the Epic Prime League. B8 won the first game but went on to lose the best-of-three.

Screengrab via Dotabuff

B8 has lost all 12 games in the ongoing WePlay! Pushka League, and was one of the first teams eliminated from the competition.

The blame can’t be placed entirely on the team, however. The organization has been unable to summon their first-team for most of the tournament, leading to them recruiting different substitutes through the event.

Dendi’s all-time record with B8 stands at 9-48 at the time of writing, a win rate less than 16 percent.

B8 is a player-owned organization, an effort from Dendi to continue his run in the pro scene after his nine-year-long stint with Natus Vincere came to an end. He has continued to wear two hats with B8, responsible for both mid lane and captaining duties.

It remains an uncommon choice for a high-priority core player to be a captain, and maybe it’s time for Dendi to dedicate himself to one role to try and reverse B8’s fortunes.