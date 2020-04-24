WePlay! Pushka League Season 1: Live results and standings

WePlay! Pushka League is the latest series from WePlay! Esports, pitting two of the biggest regions in Dota 2 into one big battle for $250,000 over the course of three weeks.
Split into two divisions, the first season of the Pushka League will keep Dota fans entertained with some of the best teams in the world battling it out for regional supremacy.
In Division One, Team Secret, OG, and Alliance will face off in the Europe Group while Virtus Pro, Natus Vincere, and Team Spirit clash in the CIS. The top four teams from each region will move on to the playoffs, while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division Two for the next season.
While there aren’t as many big names in Division Two this season, Vikin.gg, Cyber Legacy, and Aggressive Mode will be duking it out for their share of $5,000 and a spot in the upper division next season.
The group stage will last two weeks, with matches spanning two different regions. Here are all of the live match results and overall standings for WePlay! Pushka League season one.
Overall standings
Division One
Match results
Group stage
- April 23
- Natus Vincere vs. HellRaisers: HellRaisers 2-0
- Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. OG.Seed: NiP 2-1
- April 24
- B8 vs. Team Spirit: Spirit 2-0
- Team Liquid vs. NiP: NiP 2-0
- Team Secret vs. Alliance: Secret 2-0
- April 25
- HellRaisers vs. FlyToMoon: TBD
- Na’Vi vs. B8: TBD
- Liquid vs. Alliance: TBD
- April 26
- Nigma vs. Liquid: TBD
- Virtus Pro vs. FTM: TBD
- Secret vs. OG.Seed: TBD
- April 27
- Nigma vs. OG.Seed: TBD
- Spirit vs. VP.Prodigy: TBD
- Na’Vi vs. FTM: TBD
- April 28
- Na’Vi vs. Spirit: TBD
- Nigma vs. NiP: TBD
- OG vs. Alliance: TBD
- April 29
- FTM vs. VP.P: TBD
- VP vs. HellRaisers: TBD
- Secret vs. OG: TBD
- April 30
- Alliance vs. OG.Seed: TBD
- Secret vs. Liquid: TBD
- Na’Vi vs. VP: TBD
- May 1
- B8 vs. HellRaisers: TBD
- FTM vs. Spirit: TBD
- Liquid vs. OG: TBD
- May 2
- HellRaisers vs. VP.P: TBD
- OG vs. OG.Seed: TBD
- Alliance vs. NiP: TBD
- May 3
- Na’Vi vs. VP.P: TBD
- Nigma vs. OG: TBD
- VP vs. Spirit: TBD
- May 4
- B8 vs. VP.P: TBD
- Liquid vs. OG.Seed: TBD
- HellRaisers vs. Spirit: TBD
- May 5
- Secret vs. NiP: TBD
- Nigma vs. Alliance: TBD
- B8 vs. FTM: TBD
- VP vs. VP.P: TBD
- May 6
- VP vs. B8: TBD
- Nigma vs. Secret: TBD
- OG vs. NiP: TBD
Division Two
Group stage
- April 23
- Team Empire Hope vs. NOVA: EmpH 2-0
- April 24
- Aggressive Mode vs. Yolo Knight: Tied 1-1
- April 25
- Vikin.gg vs. Kill Steal Kommando: TBD
- April 26
- CyberTRAKTOR vs. Cyber Legacy: TBD
- April 27
- NOVA vs. CT: TBD
- April 28
- KSK vs. A.Mode: TBD
- April 29
- CL vs. EmpH: TBD
- April 30
- yK- vs. Vikin.gg: TBD
- May 1
- yK- vs. KSK: TBD
- May 2
- EmpH vs. CT: TBD
- May 3
- CL vs. NOVA: TBD
- May 4
- Viking.gg vs. A.Mode: TBD