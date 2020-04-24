WePlay! Pushka League Season 1: Live results and standings

WePlay! Pushka League is the latest series from WePlay! Esports, pitting two of the biggest regions in Dota 2 into one big battle for $250,000 over the course of three weeks.

Split into two divisions, the first season of the Pushka League will keep Dota fans entertained with some of the best teams in the world battling it out for regional supremacy.

In Division One, Team Secret, OG, and Alliance will face off in the Europe Group while Virtus Pro, Natus Vincere, and Team Spirit clash in the CIS. The top four teams from each region will move on to the playoffs, while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division Two for the next season.

While there aren’t as many big names in Division Two this season, Vikin.gg, Cyber Legacy, and Aggressive Mode will be duking it out for their share of $5,000 and a spot in the upper division next season.

The group stage will last two weeks, with matches spanning two different regions. Here are all of the live match results and overall standings for WePlay! Pushka League season one.

April 23 Natus Vincere vs. HellRaisers: HellRaisers 2-0 Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. OG.Seed: NiP 2-1

April 24 B8 vs. Team Spirit: Spirit 2-0 Team Liquid vs. NiP: NiP 2-0 Team Secret vs. Alliance: Secret 2-0

April 25 HellRaisers vs. FlyToMoon: TBD Na’Vi vs. B8: TBD Liquid vs. Alliance: TBD

April 26 Nigma vs. Liquid: TBD Virtus Pro vs. FTM: TBD Secret vs. OG.Seed: TBD

April 27 Nigma vs. OG.Seed: TBD Spirit vs. VP.Prodigy: TBD Na’Vi vs. FTM: TBD

April 28 Na’Vi vs. Spirit: TBD Nigma vs. NiP: TBD OG vs. Alliance: TBD

April 29 FTM vs. VP.P: TBD VP vs. HellRaisers: TBD Secret vs. OG: TBD

April 30 Alliance vs. OG.Seed: TBD Secret vs. Liquid: TBD Na’Vi vs. VP: TBD

May 1 B8 vs. HellRaisers: TBD FTM vs. Spirit: TBD Liquid vs. OG: TBD

May 2 HellRaisers vs. VP.P: TBD OG vs. OG.Seed: TBD Alliance vs. NiP: TBD

May 3 Na’Vi vs. VP.P: TBD Nigma vs. OG: TBD VP vs. Spirit: TBD

May 4 B8 vs. VP.P: TBD Liquid vs. OG.Seed: TBD HellRaisers vs. Spirit: TBD

May 5 Secret vs. NiP: TBD Nigma vs. Alliance: TBD B8 vs. FTM: TBD VP vs. VP.P: TBD

May 6 VP vs. B8: TBD Nigma vs. Secret: TBD OG vs. NiP: TBD



