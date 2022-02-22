BOOM Esports officially signs JaCkky to Dota 2 roster

BOOM Esports added JaCkky to its Dota 2 roster as a stand-in just before competing in the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Regional Finals for Southeast Asia. And after winning it all, the organization has now signed him outright.

During the previous regional league season, JaCkky played under Motivate.Trust Gaming. He spent the end of 2020 and early 2021 with T1 before being removed from the team ahead of the first DPC Major last season and eventually rejoining MG.Trust.

Cilegon boy is here to stay..



OFFICIAL: JACKKY JOINS THE BOYS OUT OF MANILA!



Please give him (another) warm welcome as he will be fighting under the hungry beast banner 🐺#HungryBeast pic.twitter.com/t8wqxs6o4o — BOOM Esports (@boomesportsid) February 22, 2022

MG.Trust loaned JaCkky to BOOM for the Regional Final following the team’s failure to qualify and relegation to Division II for the next Tour. Now, JaCkky has left the team to join BOOM full-time and MG.Trust are looking for a new position one player, who they may end up finding in 23savage if T1 is willing to negotiate a long-term loan or contract buyout for the young star.

For JaCkky, his explosive playstyle fit perfectly with BOOM in their Regional Final run, and joining the team after that win gives him a chance to continue competing at the highest level in SEA’s Division I.

With their Winter Tour wins behind them, BOOM now look to remain atop the SEA region and maintain high placement in the International rankings. But the competition remains stiff since T1 added Gabbi and Team SMG just signed ninjaboogie to try and improve their own chances in the next stage of the 2022 DPC.