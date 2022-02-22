Ninjaboogie rejoins Team SMG for next Dota Pro Circuit Tour

Team SMG wasn’t satisfied with its third-place finish at the Southeast Asia Regional Final for the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit and is bringing back ninjaboogie to try and improve the team’s backline, the organization announced today.

This comes just one day after SMG parted ways with another veteran support player, Roger “Roddgeee” Tan Boon Thye, and it’s likely that this decision has been in the works since the Winter Tour’s Regional Final ended.

Welcoming to Team SMG…



Michael "@Ninjaboogie" Ross 🇵🇭🇵🇭!



The Dota veteran will be bringing us his experience and knowledge into the Hard Support Role for this DPC season! pic.twitter.com/p6t4KNwecR — Team SMG (@TeamSMGofficial) February 22, 2022

Ninjaboogie was a part of SMG’s original lineup when the organization first entered Dota last January, though the roster failed to qualify for the initial season of the 2021 DPC and eventually went through serious changes as the year went on. Eventually, MidOne, Moon, Roddgeee, and Raging Potato joined the team, leaving ah fu as the only original member in the lineup.

Now, ninjaboogie returns to the team after an extended break from competitive Dota. The team is likely hoping his experience and knowledge of the game will help balance the roster for the next DPC tour.

Prior to this move, SMG finished fourth in its first appearance in the SEA’s Division I for the regional league, earning a spot at the Regional Finals, where they upset Fnatic before losing to regional leader BOOM Esports.

Heading into the Spring Tour, SMG are still one of the top teams, but will now have to contend with BOOM and T1 adding JaCkky and Gabbi to their respective rosters full-time, along with Fnatic’s solid lineup and a handful of other competitive teams.