Best Dota 2 players and teams to miss TI2023

The Dota 2 International 2023, with its limited 20 spots, is bound to leave some talent behind. Yet, this year stands out as several top-tier teams and superstar players surprisingly didn’t make the cut, including fan-favorites.

Here are all the best players and teams to miss Dota 2’s TI12.

Best teams to miss Dota 2’s The International 2023

5. Execration

A team that finished 13th in the Dota Pro Circuit 2023 and narrowly missed out on a direct invite to The International 2023, Execration’s absenceafter bombing out in the Southeast Asia Qualifier Semi-Final has left many fans disappointed. They’ve been a treat to watch.

4. Team Aster

Team Aster narrowly missed out. Image via Gamers8

With their aggressive playstyle and exceptional teamwork, Team Aster’s absence from TI 2023 took many by surprise. The addition of SumaiL amplified expectations. However, despite their promising performances, they had a disappointing run in the China Qualifiers that ended in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinal.

3. Nigma Galaxy

Nigma Galaxy had another disappointing season. Image via DreamHack

Nigma Galaxy’s absence from The International 2023 was somewhat anticipated given their lackluster season. Despite not securing any DPC Points in the Dota Pro Circuit 2023, their roster boasts some of the top talents in the scene.

2. OG

The iconic organisation won’t be present at TI 2023. Image via Valve

The absence of two-time TI champions, OG, from TI 2023 sent shockwaves through the community. Renowned for their legendary comebacks and relentless spirit, fans had high hopes for their performance this year. Unfortunately, their journey was cut short in the Western Europe Qualifiers.

1. Team Secret

Team Secret were the runners-up at TI 2022. Image via Valve

Last year, Team Secret stood out as a dominant force, securing the second spot at TI 2022. But a significant roster change led to the departure of their mid lane sensation, Nisha. Their dependable support star, Yapz0r, also faced health challenges that kept him out for a major chunk of the season.

These setbacks turned them into a different team, and while they showed some fight in the Western Europe Qualifiers, they couldn’t make it past the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

Best players to miss Dota 2’s The International 2023

5. Saksa (Tundra Esports)

Saksa is battling health issues. Image via Valve

Saksa, celebrated for his versatile support skills, will be notably missed at TI 2023 by both fans and peers. The talented Macedonian has faced health challenges since June, leading to his shift to Tundra’s inactive roster. The team will forge on without him after adding Topson to their ranks.

4. Ceb (OG)

Ceb is still leading OG. Image via Valve

A key figure in OG’s two TI victories, Ceb’s leadership and game sense have always been a force to reckon with. His absence from this year’s International is a massive blow, but he’s determined to bounce back next year.

3. Miracle (Nigma Galaxy)

Miracle has been inactive for most of the season. Image via Valve

Miracle, a titan in the Dota 2 community, is renowned for his unparalleled skills and clutch in-game moments. While he won’t grace the TI 2023 stage, his legacy will be felt as players who look up to him aim to mirror his iconic gameplay and finesse.

2. Sumail (Team Aster)

Sumail is one of the most popular player’s in the scene. Image via Valve

A prodigy in the Dota 2 world, Sumail’s aggressive playstyle and sharp decision-making have earned him a massive fan following. His absence from the biggest stage in Dota 2 is a disappointment to many, especially since he seemed to gel well with his teammates at Team Aster.

1. Puppey (Team Secret)

Puppey is the most seasoned captain in Dota 2. Image via Valve

As Secret’s captain, Puppey’s strategic brilliance and leadership have consistently driven the team to success. TI 2023 will be the first time he’s not competing at the event in his storied career, but fans still expect to see him involved in some capacity.

