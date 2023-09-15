Puppey teases a TI12 appearance despite an early Dota 2 season exit

Puppey and Team Secret might have failed to qualify for The International 12, but the legendary captain could be making an appearance in some shape or form after dropping a hint implying as much on Sept. 14.

During a light-hearted interview segment titled Asking Puppey Dumb Questions, the interviewer playfully pointed out that Puppey wouldn’t need to endure the long flight to Seattle, the host city for TI12. Puppey, known for his comically dry responses, paused before cryptically saying, “Maybe I have to.”

The Dota 2 community has been buzzing with speculation ever since. Could Puppey be working as an analyst given his knowledge and experience? Or maybe he’s set to appear in an all-star match? There’s also a chance he could be involved in something that nobody sees coming. Either way, the prospect of Puppey being involved in TI12 in some capacity is exciting news. It might not be enough to keep his now-broken streak alive, but it’s the next best thing.

Puppey has been a mainstay since The International’s inception in 2011, an event he led Na’Vi to triumphantly win. The stoic captain has also clinched the runner-up position twice—once with Na’Vi in 2012 and more recently with Team Secret in 2022. He also finished third with Team Secret in 2021.

Puppey’s journey with Team Secret has had some tough lows too, however. The past year, in particular, has been rough. Losing Nisha to Team Liquid was a massive blow. Their performance dipped after, leading to their relegation to the second division. They rallied back in time for the Western European Qualifiers but ultimately missed out on booking a spot at TI12.

For Puppey’s fans, however, these setbacks make his potential appearance at TI12 that much sweeter. It would undo some of the pain. It almost wouldn’t feel like a TI without him.

About the author