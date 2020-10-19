Arteezy hits 11,000 MMR

Arteezy is probably opting out of resetting his MMR anytime soon.

Evil Geniuses’ carry player was relatively late to the party considering his status as North America’s premier MMR grinder, but he hit the 11,000 MMR milestone today.

The Canadian star attained the landmark with a usual assortment of his signature carry heroes such as Anti-Mage, Faceless Void, and Terrorblade, picking up a Void Spirit for the mid lane when necessary. He secured 11,000 with an obscene farming performance on Terrorblade, aided by his dominant space-creating cores.

Ez quinn not getting 11k before me pic.twitter.com/Ly56bUW8rc — Artour Babaev (@Arteezy) October 18, 2020

Arteezy’s post refers to Quinn Callahan, midlaner for Quincy Crew, another notable MMR grinder in the region. Arteezy currently ranks second in the NA leaderboards, one position ahead of Quinn, with the top spot occupied by a suspected exploiter.

Arteezy is the third member of EG to hit the 11,000 mark. Midlaner Abed was the first player in the world to claim the achievement five months ago, while support Cr1t- joined the club five days ago.

On the competitive side recently, EG has been more quiet. Arteezy last competed in the European OMEGA League, playing on delayed ping from NA. The team bowed out fifth-sixth, losing to Alliance in a lower bracket matchup. With the second season of OMEGA League to kickstart next month, EG will hope that their three 11,000 MMR geniuses can lay their hands on a major championship.