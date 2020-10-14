Evil Genisues’ Cr1t- hits 11,000 MMR

Evil Geniuses’ position four support joins teammate Abed in the 11,000 MMR club, after putting in “a month and a half of effort” towards his new accomplishment.

Cr1t- is currently the top ranked individual in the Europe server. Primarily a support in the pro scene, he has been incredibly versatile in his path to number one, though he does rely frequently on favored heroes like Troll Warlord, Pangolier, and his signature Earth Spirit.

Made it! Feels pretty good to reach a goal like this, a month and a half of effort towards this. pic.twitter.com/Yx1AkbnpDb — Cr1t- (@Cr1tdota) October 13, 2020

EG’s cosmopolitan players are known to be some of the most active pub players in the pro scene. Arteezy currently ranks second in the Americas region, with the top spot occupied by a suspected abuser.

It’s the same case in Southeast Asia, where Abed takes the runner-up position. The crown currently belongs to 23savage, now of Vici Gaming.

With a new MMR reset mechanism incoming next week according to Wykrhm Reddy, there isn’t a much better time for Cr1t- to finally throw his hat in the exclusive club.