Arteezy, EternaLEnVy lessons played key role in TORONTOTOKYO’s growth, Dota 2 pro says

He was one of many fans who watched their streams.

Aleksander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek became one of the biggest Dota 2 stars in the scene when he won The International 10 with Team Spirit in 2021, but he still knows his roots.

The Russian powerhouse, who is starting a new chapter with BetBoom after leaving Team Spirit following a disappointing season, explained how Artour “Arteezy” Babaev and Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao helped him grow as a player.

“For me, it probably was Arteezy and EternaLEnVy [who influenced me the most],” he said in an interview with OVAA MEDIA. “They were the first players who started streaming a lot.”

TORONTOTOKYO said that after watching their iconic streams back in the day, he had a “significant boost in performance”—especially because they were the first players he watched. Their knowledge and clutch plays played a pivotal role in helping many players grow, including himself.

The mid laner-turned-support advised aspiring players to do the same. He said watching professional players is like food for your brain, but also stressed the importance of playing lots, thinking critically while playing, and keeping one’s health in check.

TORONTOTOKYO didn’t say so himself, but it seems like OG legends Sébastien “Ceb” Debs and Johan “N0tail” Sundstein also played a role in influencing him as a player, particularly in terms of trash-talking.

He doesn’t plan on stopping during his new stint with BetBoom.

“I think fans love these things,” he said. “I did it to hype up matches. But you should do it the right way. Don’t offend each other, have respect.” And that’s exactly how they used to do it.