All teams qualified for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit regional league upper divisions

The moment Dota 2 fans have been waiting for since early 2020 has finally arrived. The Dota Pro Circuit is back in full swing, with all six major regions filling out the lineup each of the regional leagues that will begin competition on Jan. 18.

Four teams from each region received direct invites to the upper division of their individual regional league, with the remaining four slots being decided through a mix of open and closed qualifiers.

These qualifiers will result in two different divisions, each with eight teams finalized before the DPC regional leagues kickoff. And every region outside of North America is running their qualifiers the same way, with a closed selection of eight teams having already been selected to compete for upper division positions.

For fans who want to keep up with all of the teams that manage to make it into each region’s upper division and will be battling for a spot in the season one Major in March, here are the results for all six regions.

Europe

Team Status Team Liquid Direct Invite OG Direct Invite Team Secret Direct Invite Nigma Direct Invite Vikin.gg Closed Qualifier Alliance Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier

CIS

Team Status Virtus.pro Direct Invite Natus Vincere Direct Invite Team Spirit Direct Invite Live to Win Direct Invite TBD Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier

China

Team Status PSG.LGD Direct Invite EHOME Direct Invite Vici Gaming Direct Invite Elephant Direct Invite Team Aster Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier

Southeast Asia

Team Status TNC Predator Direct Invite Fnatic Direct Invite T1 Direct Invite BOOM Esports Direct Invite Neon Esports Closed Qualifier 496 Gaming Closed Qualifier Execration Closed Qualifier Vice Esports Closed Qualifier

North America

Team Status Quincy Crew Direct Invite Evil Geniuses Direct Invite 4 Zoomers Direct Invite Sadboys Direct Invite Undying Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier TBD Closed Qualifier

South America