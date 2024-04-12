Pink Houseleeks are growing all over the Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Where to find Pink Houseleek in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It may be bugged for you.
The Pink Houseleek is a beautiful large flower that grows in only one biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s where you can find the Pink Houseleek.

Pink Houseleek location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pink Houseleek is growing in the Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Pink Houseleeks grow in the Sunlit Plateau.

You can find Pink Houseleek in Disney Dreamlight Valley in the Sunlit Plateau. They’re very easy to spot because they have huge pink flowers and large plump stems and leaves. You can also find the Orange Houseleek in the Sunlit Plateau, which looks like the Pink Houseleek but with orange petals.

You can also get a Pink Houseleek from Beast’s flower garden, but there’s no guarantee, because the flowers there are always random.

Why are Pink Houseleeks not spawning in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Despite being out for a year, Disney Dreamlight Valley still has some bugs that need to be fixed, and Pink Houseleeks not spawning is one such bug. In case you don’t see Pink Houseleeks spawning in the Sunlit Plateau, here’s what you can try:

  • Visit the Sunlit Plateau
  • Pick every single flower you see in the biome
  • Save the game (Sync with Cloud if you want)
  • Exit the game
  • Wait a few hours
  • Log back in and look again

I’ve never had Purple Houseleeks not show up, but I’ve had a similar experience with other flowers in different biomes. Sometimes, the game doesn’t spawn all flower types during a play session, so you just have to try again. 

Bonus: Critters love Pink Houseleeks

A Sunbird is eating a Pink Houseleek in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Sunbirds love these flowers.

You’ll be happy to know you can befriend Sunbirds in the Sunlit Plateau by feeding them Orange and Pink Houseleeks. In fact, it’s their favorite food. If you want a Sunbird as a pet, just pick a Houseleek and give them a treat. Normally, it takes about four or five feedings to get a Critter to become your pet, but it can take much longer for some. The good news is that, unlike many other Critters, Sunbirds won’t run away or make you chase them around in order to feed them.

Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.