Where to find Pink Houseleek in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Pink Houseleek is a beautiful large flower that grows in only one biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s where you can find the Pink Houseleek.

Pink Houseleek location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pink Houseleeks grow in the Sunlit Plateau. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Pink Houseleek in Disney Dreamlight Valley in the Sunlit Plateau. They’re very easy to spot because they have huge pink flowers and large plump stems and leaves. You can also find the Orange Houseleek in the Sunlit Plateau, which looks like the Pink Houseleek but with orange petals.

You can also get a Pink Houseleek from Beast’s flower garden, but there’s no guarantee, because the flowers there are always random.

Why are Pink Houseleeks not spawning in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Despite being out for a year, Disney Dreamlight Valley still has some bugs that need to be fixed, and Pink Houseleeks not spawning is one such bug. In case you don’t see Pink Houseleeks spawning in the Sunlit Plateau, here’s what you can try:

Visit the Sunlit Plateau

Pick every single flower you see in the biome

Save the game (Sync with Cloud if you want)

(Sync with Cloud if you want) Exit the game

Wait a few hours

Log back in and look again

I’ve never had Purple Houseleeks not show up, but I’ve had a similar experience with other flowers in different biomes. Sometimes, the game doesn’t spawn all flower types during a play session, so you just have to try again.

Bonus: Critters love Pink Houseleeks

Sunbirds love these flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll be happy to know you can befriend Sunbirds in the Sunlit Plateau by feeding them Orange and Pink Houseleeks. In fact, it’s their favorite food. If you want a Sunbird as a pet, just pick a Houseleek and give them a treat. Normally, it takes about four or five feedings to get a Critter to become your pet, but it can take much longer for some. The good news is that, unlike many other Critters, Sunbirds won’t run away or make you chase them around in order to feed them.

