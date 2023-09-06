When does Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Enchanted Adventure update release?

A tale as old as time is taking over the valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley consistently delivers free updates to expand upon the magical Disney world and offer players new content to delve into. These updates usually arrive about every other month, so there’s always fresh content to look forward to with the next major expansion being the “Enchanted Adventure” update.

Some updates’ content lasts a while, but the previous one was quite small, so there’s not a lot going on in the valley at the moment outside of DreamSnaps challenges. Luckily, the “Enchanted Adventure” update will bring a whole new Realm, two new characters, and a spooky Star Path to complete. Therefore, you’ll want to know when this update is arriving so you can explore all of the new content as soon as possible.

When does Disney Dreamlight Valley’s September update release?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley “Enchanted Adventure” update will launch at some point before September comes to an end. No official release date has been shared, but based on Gameloft’s usual patterns, the September Disney Dreamlight Valley update is currently speculated to launch on Sept. 14.

The update is speculated to be released on this day due to the odd refresh change in the Premium Shop. This shop usually refreshes once a week and has always been updated with new items exactly one week after each refresh. But on Sept. 6, the shop was updated and the refresh period was changed to eight days instead of seven.

Pushing the refresh back by one day is a strange choice that completely goes against the usual schedule for seemingly no reason unless Gameloft did so to launch new store items with the “Enchanted Adventure” update, including the arrival of the leaked Ursula Dream Bundle. All of the items that are currently featured in the shop have been circulated before, so saving a refresh to make room for new items with the update makes sense.

If the update isn’t released on Sept. 14, you can at least expect to see an official update date reveal on or right around this date. In this case, the “Enchanted Adventure” update would then probably launch on either Sept. 20 or Sept. 27 based on past update releases.

The update will primarily focus on Belle, the Beast, and the Beauty and the Beast Realm arriving with them. You can expect to embark on lots of quests related to unlocking and befriending them and you’ll also obtain many assets related to the film as you do so.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next Star Path was teased a while ago when Gameloft shared the official roadmap for upcoming updates, but the key artwork shared in a teaser on Sept. 6 provided a better look at what we can expect to see featured in it.

The Nightmare Before Christmas seems to be a prominent theme for the next Star Path, with items like the spiral hill, a spooky fountain, and a graveyard gate featured in the key art plus other general Halloween-themed assets like a new pirate parrot companion.

As more information about the launch date of the September “Enchanted Adventure” Disney Dreamlight Valley update becomes known, it will be added here.

