When does Disney Dreamlight Valley update 5 release?

The Pride of the Valley update has come to a close, but Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next big update is already almost here to deliver exciting new content for players to jump into. If you’ve run out of tasks to do around the valley, you’ll likely want to know when the fifth major update, which is called The Remembering, will be released.

This update looks a bit different from most others that have arrived in the valley since it doesn’t seem to have tons of new characters or a new Realm. It will be the most story-focused update yet and will help players truly unravel the mystery of the Forgetting.

The key artwork for the next major update. Image via Gameloft

Although no new Realm will be featured in this update, the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella will join the valley so players have at least one new recruitable character to meet. Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph was also supposed to be part of this update, but Gameloft’s most recent roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to indicate she won’t arrive until later this summer.

Even with no new Realm to explore and only one confirmed new character, The Remembering update will certainly still offer lots of content for players to delve into.

When does The Remembering update release in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Remembering update will launch in early June 2023. Gameloft hasn’t shared the exact update date just yet, but the first teaser they posted hints at a June 5 launch. Once an official update is announced, we will update here.

Since early June is nearly here, players can likely expect to see an official date revealed in the coming days. If the speculated release date of June 5 ends up being true, it’s also possible Gameloft is preparing to surprise drop it on that same day.

Players will venture back to the shadow land in the next update. Image via Gameloft

Since most of the main storyline in Disney Dreamlight Valley is shrouded in mystery, Gameloft hasn’t shared too many details for the upcoming update. But all the teasers have hinted that players will venture back into the shadowy, mysterious other world and confront their dark counterpart the Forgotten.

Gameloft has said The Forgotten update will be Dreamlight Valley’s most story-dedicated story update yet. This includes a main storyline sure to unveil more secrets about the Forgetting, the Night Thorns plaguing the valley, and the Forgotten.

